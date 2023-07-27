Virtu Financial sees 17% trading income decline in Q2 to $507 million

Financial services and products provider Virtu Financial, Inc. has released its financial results for the second quarter of the year, revealing lower revenue and net trading income.

According company’s financial statement, the total revenue during the quarter was $506.9 million, registering a 17% QoQ and 16.2% YoY drops.

The New York-based broker-dealer reported a net trading income of $306.2 million for the period. The number fell 26% from the previous quarter’s $411.5 million. Additionally, when compared to the second quarter of 2022, the income also saw a decline of 23% from the $395.9 million generated last year.