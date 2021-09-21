Turquoise Plato is connecting to OpenFin to improve workflow on buy-side trader desktop

Operating system for enterprise productivity OpenFin has revealed that London Stock Exchange Group’s Turquoise Plato is connecting to OpenFin. The move is motivated by the industry’s need for workflow efficiencies, application interoperability, and a more unified desktop experience for the buy-side and member firm users.

Turquoise delivers innovation and liquidity opportunities to the market. In 2020, Turquoise Plato Block Discovery saw record levels of block trading activity on Turquoise and Turquoise Europe. This collaboration allows Turquoise to continue to deliver on its mission to identify efficient, collaborative operating models that reduce the implicit cost of trading, contribute to long-term investment returns and drive sustainable growth.

Dr Robert Barnes, Group Head of Securities Trading & CEO of Turquoise Global Holdings, LSEG, said:

As a market operator, Turquoise is well positioned to bring the industry together around a common ambition: to collaborate, innovate and to improve efficiencies on traders’ desktops. This will not only support best execution efforts but also improve performance for end investors as it helps us reduce the slippage cost at the point of execution. We are delighted Turquoise and Turquoise Europe™ are the first trading venues to connect to OpenFin and offer this new functionality to the buy-side.

Turquoise on OpenFin provides data feed directly into trader workflows to support liquidity discovery and decision-making processes usining OpenFin’s open architecture. The API passes FDC3 compliant Context objects, and utilises of OpenFin’s message bus to pass the data to OpenFin-enabled applications such as visualisation tools, in-house and 3rd party applications.