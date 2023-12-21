LSEG Partners With FlexTrade for an Improved Trading Platform

FlexTrade Systems, a leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, has joined forces with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to integrate LSEG’s premier electronic trading platform, FXall, into FlexTrade’s FlexTRADER EMS, enhancing the trading experience for global currency products.

This alliance is set to strengthen regulated FX flows and improve the functionalities of FlexFX within FlexTrade’s buy-side multi-asset trading platform.

FXall, a part of LSEG, offers trading and FX workflow solutions, allowing access to liquidity from over 200 bank and non-bank market makers. Its global licensing and dedicated compliance teams position it as a leading electronic trading platform.

Jill Sigelbaum, LSEG’s Head of Strategic Development & Partnerships, FX, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising the synergy between FlexTrade’s customisable interface and FXall’s regulated liquidity pools. This combination aims to deliver a robust multi-asset solution in the market.

The partnership enables mutual clients to access FXall’s execution services directly within the FlexFX EMS. This integration provides users with a comprehensive network to execute various FX transactions, including spots, forwards, swaps, NDFs, and options, in regulated environments like MTF and SEF.

Furthermore, FlexTrade’s liquidity and automation tools, such as FlexAlgoWheel, can efficiently combine with FXall’s resources to facilitate streamlined, low-touch FX orders. Both FlexTrade and LSEG are committed to offering this integrated solution to their mutual clients while continuing to provide independent FX solutions through FlexFX EMS and FXall.

Uday Chebrolu, Senior Vice President and Head of FlexFX at FlexTrade highlighted the partnership’s aim to deliver a complete FX solution that supports regulated FX flows and global liquidity access. The seamless integration of FlexFX with FXall enables trading teams to use a unified interface and approach for FX execution. Additionally, the integration into FlexTRADER EMS ensures continued provision of top-tier, multi-asset capabilities to their clients.