SimCorp partners with FlexTrade to expand order management system capabilities

Investment management solutions provider SimCorp and FlexTrade Systems have announced a partnership. Through the collaboration SimCorp’s Order Management System (OMS) capabilities will be extende3d by incorporating the cross-asset Execution Management System (EMS) functionality of FlexTrade’s FlexTRADER EMS.
According to the official announcement, the partnership aims to address the increasing demand from trading teams for seamless integration and collaborative workflows between their OMS and EMS solutions to optimize trading activities and assist in meeting best execution obligations.
As part of the partnership agreement, FlexTrade will join SimCorp’s Open Platform program, which offers its client base access to fintech solutions across the investment value chain. The two firms will work together to connect SimCorp’s OMS, Order Manager, and FlexTrade’s multi-asset EMS, FlexTRADER. The announcement detailed that joint clients will benefit from a smoother onboarding process and a reduced time to market when they choose to deploy FlexTRADER EMS with SimCorp Dimension.
Clients of both SimCorp and FlexTrade will have access to shared future roadmaps, which will enable them to request new features from the domain experts at FlexTrade.
Zoe Sheehan, Vice President, Investments at SimCorp, highlighted the importance of accessing liquidity for traders, especially in volatile markets.
Sheehan commented:
By expanding our native interoperability with EMS providers to include FlexTrade, we formalize a long-running collaboration to provide a tested and maintained integration. This offers SimCorp clients another great tool to complement their SimCorp platform. Giving our clients the freedom to choose the best EMS for their needs speaks to the openness and strength of our ecosystem.
Andy Mahoney, Managing Director, EMEA, FlexTrade Systems, added:
SimCorp and FlexTrade have a strong track record of providing innovative solutions to the buy side. We are excited to collaborate to deliver a seamless, cross-asset technology interaction between EMS and OMS solutions, which will help our mutual clients optimize their trading activities.
Last week, FlexTrade announced the appointment of Rajiv Shah as the Head of Sales in EMEA for its flagship sell-side OEMS, FlexOMS.
