SimCorp partners with FlexTrade to expand order management system capabilities

Investment management solutions provider SimCorp and FlexTrade Systems have announced a partnership. Through the collaboration SimCorp’s Order Management System (OMS) capabilities will be extende3d by incorporating the cross-asset Execution Management System (EMS) functionality of FlexTrade’s FlexTRADER EMS.

According to the official announcement, the partnership aims to address the increasing demand from trading teams for seamless integration and collaborative workflows between their OMS and EMS solutions to optimize trading activities and assist in meeting best execution obligations.

As part of the partnership agreement, FlexTrade will join SimCorp’s Open Platform program, which offers its client base access to fintech solutions across the investment value chain. The two firms will work together to connect SimCorp’s OMS, Order Manager, and FlexTrade’s multi-asset EMS, FlexTRADER. The announcement detailed that joint clients will benefit from a smoother onboarding process and a reduced time to market when they choose to deploy FlexTRADER EMS with SimCorp Dimension.