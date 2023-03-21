Rajiv Shah joins FlexTrade as EMEA Sales Head

FlexTrade Systems, a provider of multi-asset order and execution management systems, has appointed Rajiv Shah as the Head of Sales in EMEA for its flagship sell-side OEMS, FlexOMS. The role has been newly created to accommodate Shah’s appointment and will involve driving the company’s business strategy and growth, as outlined in the official announcement.
Rajiv Kedia, Principal & Associate Founder at FlexTrade, said:
We are already seeing great growth and interest and are investing heavily in this market. A key component of executing our growth strategy for the solution and business in EMEA is ensuring we have the best people in place. With his long-proven track record, there is no one better than Rajiv Shah to help us move forward.
With over three decades of experience in the industry, Shah is a seasoned veteran. He joined the London-based firm from AITI Solutions, where he served as the Chief Revenue Officer for five months. Prior to this, he spent over two years at Cosaic as the Global Head of Sales.
Shah’s career began in 1993 at Whitehall Systems, and he later moved to Xuber. His most notable experience was his tenure of 19 years at Fidessa, where he started as a Project Manager and advanced through the ranks to become the Managing Director and Head of Sales for EMEA, as indicated on his LinkedIn profile.
Rajiv Shah, Head of Sales, Sell-Side Solutions, FlexTrade EMEA, added:
In today’s constantly changing landscape, the sell side must work with an OMS technology partner whom they can trust and deliver an open approach to innovation. Choosing the correct solutions provider to deliver on these requirements is paramount to supporting their clients’ businesses and navigating an increasingly competitive marketplace.
It’s an exciting time to join FlexTrade. From a business perspective, the firm has a demonstrable track record in creating and growing long-standing customer relationships through first-class support and a client-first approach. Alongside this, the advanced capabilities of FlexOMS make it one of the most compelling offerings available within the OEMS space.
