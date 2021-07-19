Menu

Broadridge Financial Solutions partners with OpenFin

Institutional July 19, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions has revealed that it will use OpenFin’s operating system for financial desktops. Through their partnership, Broadridge will improve the productivity and efficiency of its trading and portfolio management solution for its asset management clients globally.

This new digital workspace solution will allow asset managers using Broadridge’s portfolio and order management system to benefit from componentized apps with configurable layouts and intuitive workflows.

Broadridge Financial Solutions
Mazy Dar, CEO of OpenFin, commented:

We’re excited to be a strategic partner with Broadridge, helping clients accelerate and adapt to advanced digital workspace solutions. Providing an adaptable interface customizable to user preferences will help c’s clients boost productivity and simplify the investment management process.

OpenFin’s operating system enables traders and portfolio managers to manager their desktop real estate more efficiently and increases productivity by reducing the effort and time navigating across multiple windows and screens. The system also has notifications which keep users up to date with the most relevant insights.

Eric Bernstein, President of Broadridge Asset Management, added:

In this ever-evolving digital environment, clients are increasingly looking for flexibility and the ability to adapt their workspaces to meet their unique needs. OpenFin’s leading system, combined with our open architecture, will eliminate user friction and is another example of how we are setting the industry standard for flexible and adaptable next-gen investment operations.

Broadridge recently extended its capital markets franchise with the acquisition of Itiviti. In March, the company paid $2.5 billion to secure the deal with the former owner of Itiviti, Nordic Capital.

