Trading Technologies announces a $6.35 million investment in tech and software company KRM22

Trading Technologies International, Inc., professional trading software provider, has revealed it has invested $6.35 million in KRM22 plc, a technology and software investment company focusing on risk management for capital markets.
Trading Technologies has agreed to market and distribute KRM22 risk management products. These products will use Trading Technologies’ SaaS platform ecosystem and expand the firm’s risk management offering significantly.
The initial integrated risk service offering is said to address pre-trade risk. The company will make it available for Trading Technologies clients in March. More details about it have not been disclosed yet.
Keith Todd, the new CEO of Trading Technologies, commented:
Keith Todd Source: LinkedIn
The broadening of TT’s risk management capabilities is an important step in the firm’s evolution to providing more comprehensive trade execution services. The ease of integration into the robust TT SaaS platform ensures that time to market will be short. This is the first of many third-party services to leverage the TT platform ecosystem to access and add value to the global TT customer base in the months and years ahead.
TT Chief Revenue Officer Guy Scott added:
Our customers are increasingly looking for TT to help improve their end-to-end trading ecosystem, including risk services, across all execution platforms – not only TT. This arrangement with KRM22 accelerates our ability to meet this demand.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.