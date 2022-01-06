Trading Technologies announces a $6.35 million investment in tech and software company KRM22

Trading Technologies International, Inc., professional trading software provider, has revealed it has invested $6.35 million in KRM22 plc, a technology and software investment company focusing on risk management for capital markets.

The latest investment follows Trading Technologies’ acquisition by 7RIDGE in late December.

Trading Technologies has agreed to market and distribute KRM22 risk management products. These products will use Trading Technologies’ SaaS platform ecosystem and expand the firm’s risk management offering significantly.