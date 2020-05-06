Refinitiv and Stellan Capital team up for customised open data platform

We are delighted to work with Stellan Capital who represent a new breed of private wealth management firms. In Refinitiv, they found a partner who, like them, appreciate that reliable data, presented in innovative ways, is critical in order to make informed recommendations for discerning clients.

Our wealth management solutions are built to help firms tackle their biggest challenges and to assist them make smarter decisions, engage with clients more effectively and get to market faster. The current COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the need for wealth management firms to digitise the way they generate investment decisions and share this information with clients.

Refinitiv announced its partnership with Stellan Capital to provide the private wealth management firm with a customised open data platform that will enable the delivery of individualised financial solutions to the firm’s client base.

Refinitiv’s wealth management team will leverage its data, market insights and its Eikon solution to build a customised platform that integrates Stellan’s main technological requirements such as global access to market data, content and research, with efficient global order execution across more than 30 exchanges. Stellan will also benefit from portfolio analytics, portfolio modelling and efficient rebalancing capabilities. Refinitv’s open platform has been integrated into Stellan’s other core systems like their chosen Australian-based compliance and monitoring system, Australian ASX listed multi-currency tax reporting solution and their global custodian.

David Leon, Stellan Capital founding partner and portfolio manager commented:

Our core motivation in establishing Stellan was that we recognised there was a systematic shift in investor demand for a pure relationship centred model where financial advice is truly bespoke and transparent for the client. Not only was Refinitiv’s unparalleled data and enhanced digital-first capabilities an obvious benefit to our clients but it was also clear that Refinitiv really understood how important it was for us as a boutique firm to meet the increasing demands of a more sophisticated investor.

