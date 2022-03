The company reported strong performance last month on monthly, as well as yearly basis.

FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes across its trading platforms for February 2022.

Last month’s numbers represent a 12.7% rise compared to January 2022.

On yearly basis, the ADV increased 8.9% compared to the same period during the previous year.

Integral revealed earlier this week that its IntegralFX service is now available in Singapore’s SG1 data center.