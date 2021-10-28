Refinitiv releases regulated Tokyo Swap Rate

Refinitiv revealed today the launch of Tokyo Swap Rate (for swaps referencing TONA). This is a new version of Tokyo Swap Rate, the Japanese yen (JPY) interest rate swap (IRS) benchmark family.

The UK regulator FCA announced that after 31 December 2021 all Japanese Yen LIBOR settings, would cease to be published in their current form.

With the introduction of the new production Tokyo Swap Rate benchmark, the London Stock Exchange Group owned company aims to support the market transition away from LIBOR and adopt new market conventions.

Refinitiv stated: