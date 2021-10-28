Refinitiv releases regulated Tokyo Swap Rate

The production benchmark is administered by Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Limited (RBSL) in compliance with the UK Benchmark Regulation and is available in tenors from 1-year to 40-years based upon dealer-to-client quotes in centrally cleared spot starting TONA OIS. Refinitiv source the primary data from Tradeweb and the secondary data from TP ICAP. The data is collected during 20-minute windows shortly before publication at 10:30 (Tokyo time) and 15:30 (Tokyo time) daily.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Jacob Rank-Broadley, Head of LIBOR Transition, Benchmarks & Indices at LSEG, said:
As the global financial markets migrate away from LIBOR, the launch of our Tokyo Swap Rate (for swaps referencing TONA) serves as a critical step to facilitate this transition to the new market convention. Now more than ever the industry requires robust and transparent rates that are administered by an experienced provider and subject to the highest regulatory standards, so markets can continue to function and grow even during periods of great uncertainty and stress.
The new benchmark is accessible on Refinitiv products Workspace, Eikon, DataScope and Refinitiv Real-Time. Firms can immediately start using it in financial contracts and production systems.
According to the official announcement, Refinitiv are using Tokyo Swap Rate with a constant spread adjustment in line with feedback from industry consultation to produce prototype Tokyo Swap Rate Fallback settings. They are also available in tenors from 1-year to 40-years and published at the same time as the Tokyo Swap Rate (for swaps referencing TONA) settings. Tokyo Swap Rate Fallback settings will stay in this prototype status until the end of 2021 become a production benchmark in the beginning of next year.