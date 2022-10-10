Alessandro Capuano joins Capital.com as new Head of Europe

Capital.com, global trading and investing platform, today announced a new senior appointment to support its European business and boost its global executive team.
The company has hired Alessandro Capuano as Head of Europe to help accelerate Capital.com’s growth in Europe. The official announcement also noted that the move underpin the firm’s prioritisation of the European region as a whole.
With two decades spent in European brokerage industry, Capuano brings an extensive experience in building and leading businesses in Europe. Most recently, he served as Head of Product at IG Europe. Prior to that, Capuano has held a number of senior positions, among which are Head of Brokerage at Fineco Bank and Head of Europe at IG Group.
As we continue to add to the team to support our growth ambitions, I am delighted to welcome Alessandro. I worked with him for many years and look forward to doing so again. With his extensive experience building teams and driving business across Europe, he will be instrumental to our global growth strategy and help us meet the exacting needs of our European client base.
