Admirals adds copy trading to its offering, UK business registers 90% jump in profit in 2020

Multi-asset brokerage Admirals today announced it has launched a new copy trading service for its clients. The new service comes as a response to the recent growing interest in social and copy trading.

The service will be available for users who have Trade.MT4 account that was opened in Admirals Cyprus Ltd after 9.01.2021.

Admirals announced that through the leaderboard, its clients can explore the most successful traders and copy successful trading strategies. The company also highlighted that users can set their own Stop Loss and Take Profit.