Admirals adds copy trading to its offering, UK business registers 90% jump in profit in 2020

Multi-asset brokerage Admirals today announced it has launched a new copy trading service for its clients. The new service comes as a response to the recent growing interest in social and copy trading.
The service will be available for users who have Trade.MT4 account that was opened in Admirals Cyprus Ltd after 9.01.2021.
Admirals announced that through the leaderboard, its clients can explore the most successful traders and copy successful trading strategies. The company also highlighted that users can set their own Stop Loss and Take Profit.
The FCA regulated arm of Admirals, Admiral Markets UK Limited, reported strong growth in trading volumes in 2020. The company saw 53% increase in revenue at £10.15 million, compared to £6.62 million the previous year
Admirals UK also registered profit of £730,257 for the year, up 90% from £384,270 in 2019. The active user accounts in the UK division also went up by 80%.
In its financial statement, filed to UK’s Companies House, Admirals also noted that it has closed its offices in Hungary and Latvia. The company’s branches outside of UK now include: Bulgaria, Germany, Croatia Romania, Lithuania, Czechia and Spain.
Jens Chrzanowski, Member of the Management Board of Admiral Markets Group AS and Chief Value Officer recently sat down with us to discuss the company’s 20 year anniversary and rebranding. Jens explains how the move signifies that the company is no longer only a Forex & CFD broker but has set broader, more ambitious goals.