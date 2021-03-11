FP Markets announces launch of new Social Trading platform

Australian-based Forex and CFD broker FP Markets has recently launched its new Social Trading platform to enable users to find, follow and copy popular traders instantly. The platform has been set up to accommodate those trading as Copiers and Providers who are looking to offer strategies.

Copy-trading works to eliminate some of the difficulties experienced while trading forex and CFDs. By making it possible to follow successful and prominent traders or Providers, copy trading also provides customers with a far more accessible entry point to trading worldwide financial markets. Stats are presented in a coherent manner by ranking Providers based on their profitability over a selected duration. Potential copiers are then able to access the Providers’ complete trading history as well as their past performance.