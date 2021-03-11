FP Markets announces launch of new Social Trading platform

Australian-based Forex and CFD broker FP Markets has recently launched its new Social Trading platform to enable users to find, follow and copy popular traders instantly. The platform has been set up to accommodate those trading as Copiers and Providers who are looking to offer strategies.
Copy-trading works to eliminate some of the difficulties experienced while trading forex and CFDs. By making it possible to follow successful and prominent traders or Providers, copy trading also provides customers with a far more accessible entry point to trading worldwide financial markets. Stats are presented in a coherent manner by ranking Providers based on their profitability over a selected duration. Potential copiers are then able to access the Providers’ complete trading history as well as their past performance.

Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle-East and Africa, said:
FP Markets Social Trading allows traders to find, follow and copy successful traders automatically. Since its beta launch at the beginning of March, we have experienced huge demand for FP Markets Social Trading with a huge uptake in registrations and increased activity and engagement ratios, especially on social media. We are excited about the emergence of a new class of traders, and their growing interest in Forex Trading and Contracts For Difference (CFDs), who prefer to analyse the performance of experienced traders and replicate their trading behaviour.
Narayan Joshi, Chief Product Officer, said:
There is an increasing trend amongst users towards social trading platforms like this which offer social trading on Forex and CFDs and combine shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies and community. FP Markets Social Trading delivers a high-end solution for serious traders and is also available on all Android and iOS devices for those clients who want to trade on-the-go.
FP Markets allows its users to trade in over 50 of the world’s biggest stocks, alongside providing them with access to over 60 Currency Pairs. Some of the most significant stocks available include Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook. The Fintech company provides options to trade in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple for clients interested in Cryptocurrencies, and works to provide efficient pricing on all key commodities and frequently traded Indices from the largest global exchange.