FP Markets launches Forex and CFD mobile trading app

Australian fintech company FP Markets announced the launch of The FP Markets Mobile App. The new trading app is intuitive and feature-packed, and allows trader to carry their trading accounts in theier pocket.

The new mobile trading app is available on all Android and iOS devices. It offers trading on Forex and CFDs across shares, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Traders access more than 60 Currency Pairs, they can also trade in over 50 of the world’s biggest Stocks including Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon. The company also offers leveraged trading on Commodities and more than a dozen Indices from the largest global exchanges. For people who are interested in trading with digital assets, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple all part of the product range.