Menu

FP Markets launches Forex and CFD mobile trading app

Brokers January 27, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Australian fintech company FP Markets announced the launch of The FP Markets Mobile App. The new trading app is intuitive and feature-packed, and allows trader to carry their trading accounts in theier pocket.

The new mobile trading app is available on all Android and iOS devices. It offers trading on Forex and CFDs across shares, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Traders access more than 60 Currency Pairs, they can also trade in over 50 of the world’s biggest Stocks including Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon. The company also offers leveraged trading on Commodities and more than a dozen Indices from the largest global exchanges. For people who are interested in trading with digital assets, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple all part of the product range.

FP Markets launches Forex and CFD mobile trading app
Share via

Managing Director Matt Murphie said:

Matt Murphie, FP Markets
Matt Murphie
Source: LinkedIn

Launching the FP Markets Mobile Trading App was a key company deliverable given modern traders need to be able to trade on-the-go.

Murphie added:

I cannot understate the benefit of having 15+ years experience in the industry. We have traders that have been with us since day one, and we are constantly striving to engage with them to improve our product offering. Their feedback played a pivotal role in the design, functionality and features of the new Mobile App.

Key features of the trading app include:

  • Deposit and withdraw from within the Mobile App
  • Use the ‘Favourites’ menu to create a faster and seamless trading experience
  • Access their account and change settings via the Client Portal
  • Access top-tier liquidity with real-time pricing
  • Conduct research and analysis using a range of trading tools

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
Capital.com reports strong performance for 2020BrokersJonathan Squires, Capital.com’s CEO, commented: I am proud of the strong results and momentum we have achieved, which will carry us into 2021 and bey…

FP Markets launches Forex and CFD mobile trading app

0
Send this to a friend