New Zealand regulator FMA issues guidance on advertising financial products

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has published new guidance on how firms should advertise financial products.

The new guidelines follow consultation the regulator conducted last year and reflect feedback. The FMA outlined three principles for organisations advertising their financial products or services: impressions the ad creates, ensuring it includes relevant information and no misleading or deceptive omissions and ensuring all claims are substantiated.

The new rules specify that ads of financial products should be truthful and accurate, take care when comparing different products, and balance risk and reward, among others.