Huobi Asset Management secures SFC licenses for securities advisory and asset management services

Huobi Asset Management Limited, the wholly-owned asset management subsidiary of Huobi Technology Holdings Limited, announced obtaining asset management services and advise on securities licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong.

The SFC granted the Type 4 and Type 9 licenses to the company on 31 July 2020.

With those new licenses, Huobi Asset Management will provide securities advisory and asset management services to professional investors. The company aims to build integrated financial service platform to serve traditional and virtual asset industry customers in the future.