Huobi Asset Management secures SFC licenses for securities advisory and asset management services

Huobi Asset Management Limited, the wholly-owned asset management subsidiary of Huobi Technology Holdings Limited, announced obtaining asset management services and advise on securities licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong.
The SFC granted the Type 4 and Type 9 licenses to the company on 31 July 2020.
With those new licenses, Huobi Asset Management will provide securities advisory and asset management services to professional investors. The company aims to build integrated financial service platform to serve traditional and virtual asset industry customers in the future.
Elaine Sun, the Compliance Director of Huobi Tech commented:
We are delighted to get licensed and it marks a good start for the Company to provide professional asset management services. The Asset Management arm is led by a team of investment professionals with extensive traditional securities investment experience and fruitful knowledge in blockchain and virtual asset industry.
As a fully compliant trusted platform we are confident that the Company could bridge the gap between traditional and virtual asset class investments and offer integrated solutions to our professional investors.