Huobi Group rebrands its derivatives exchange to Huobi Futures

Huobi Group announced that its digital asset derivatives exchange Huobi DM was rebranded to Huobi Futures amid surge in demand for crypto derivative products. The new name captures the evolution of the crypto derivatives market from an emerging industry to the growing new interest in it from institutional and retail investors.

As more sophisticated investors enter a maturing market and interest in cryptocurrency grows, Huobi Futures become one of the most lucrative business units of Huobi Group. Last quarter, TokenInsight published data of total derivatives market trading volume on Huobi Futures reaching $438 billion, amounting to 22% of the total market trading volume. The report also put institutional traders as the major contributors of the recent growth but also a substantial increase in retail traders.