Forex Capital Trading sued for unconscionable conduct and conflicted remuneration

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission announced it initiated civil penalty proceedings in court against Forex Capital Trading Pty Ltd (Forex CT) and its director, Shlomo Yoshai.

The Australian watchdog alleges that Forex CT used high pressure sales tactics like offering incentives (credits and rebates) to encourage clients to transfer more money to Forex CT and recommended inappropriate trading strategies to clients. Moreover, the company made false or misleading statements to its clients.

ASIC claims that Forex CT implemented and encouraged a trading floor culture that was directed towards maximising trading volume and client deposits rather than compliance. It established and implemented incentives for clients to deposit funds and disincentives for clients to withdraw funds from their trading accounts and failed to ensure compliance with the financial law.

This kind of conduct has a maximum civil penalty of $420,000 for an individual and $2,100,000 for a body corporate.