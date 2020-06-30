ASIC bans former Forex Capital Trading account manager for three years

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission announced the ban of former Forex Capital Trading Pty Ltd (Forex CT) employee, Steven Marsh, from providing financial services for three years.

Steven Marsh served as an account manager at Forex CT between February 2018 and March 2019. In this period, Marsh traded CFDs and FX Contracts.

The Australian watchdog found that Marsh did not comply with the financial services law and was not adequately trained to provide financial services.