ASIC bans former Forex Capital Trading account manager for three years

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
ASIC also discovered that Marsh made misleading statements to clients. He promised they would make profits trading with Forex CT when actually CFD is a relatively high-risk investment. Marsh also promised that risk the of trading losses is reduced if clients made increased deposits in their trading accounts while in reality increasing deposits is placing more money at risk.
Marsh also engaged in high pressure sales strategies and unfair practices to encourage clients to make deposits or delay clients withdrawal of their funds from their trading accounts.