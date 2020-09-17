LeapRate
Equiti Group secures new FSA Seychelles license

Regulations September 17, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Multi-asset financial products provider, Equiti Group announced obtaining a license from the Financial Services Authority (FSA) Seychelles under its newly-registered entity Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles) Ltd.

The entities within Equiti Group already have regulatory licenses from the authorities in the UK, the UAE, Jordan, Kenya, Armenia and now the Seychelles.

Equiti Group CEO, Iskandar Najjar, commented:

lskandar Najjar, Equiti Group
lskandar Najjar

We are thrilled to be awarded our sixth financial services license. The FSA license is a significant milestone for Equiti Group and will support our future expansion into new regions such as Latin America and South-East Asia, as well as deliver new product offerings.

Regulatory compliance and strong business ethics are at the core of our operations. With the addition of our FSA license, our clients can be assured they are dealing with one of the most regulated and progressive global fintechs in the industry.

The regulated subsidiaries within the Group include Equiti Capital UK Ltd, regulated by the UK FCA, EGM Securities Ltd is regulated by Kenya’s CMA, Equiti Group Limited Jordan LLC, regulated by the JSC, EGM Futures DMCC, regulated by the UAE’s SCA and Equiti AM CJSC regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia.

Equiti obtains licenses in theSeychelles
The new FSA license is one of the achievements for Equiti Group in 2020 which include partnerships with technology providers YourBourse, FXCubic and Gold-i to expand its liquidity distribution.

In June 2020, EGM Securities, subsidiary of Equiti Group signed its first partnership agreement with Kenya-based investment bank Genghis Capital allowing the investment bank to extend its services to clients through a wider range of alternative asset classes offered by EGM Securities.

The global payment offering of Equiti also expanded as the company is now able to offer its clients a range of payment options including e-wallets, credit and debit cards, international bank transfers in 39 currencies, mobile money, virtual currencies and an Equiti pre-paid card.

Recently, the company added 200 new products to its offering, such as top global US, EU and UK equities, a range of pharmaceuticals shares and LATAM companies listed on the NYSE.

