Equiti Group secures new FSA Seychelles license

Multi-asset financial products provider, Equiti Group announced obtaining a license from the Financial Services Authority (FSA) Seychelles under its newly-registered entity Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles) Ltd.

The entities within Equiti Group already have regulatory licenses from the authorities in the UK, the UAE, Jordan, Kenya, Armenia and now the Seychelles.

Equiti Group CEO, Iskandar Najjar, commented:

We are thrilled to be awarded our sixth financial services license. The FSA license is a significant milestone for Equiti Group and will support our future expansion into new regions such as Latin America and South-East Asia, as well as deliver new product offerings. Regulatory compliance and strong business ethics are at the core of our operations. With the addition of our FSA license, our clients can be assured they are dealing with one of the most regulated and progressive global fintechs in the industry.

The regulated subsidiaries within the Group include Equiti Capital UK Ltd, regulated by the UK FCA, EGM Securities Ltd is regulated by Kenya’s CMA, Equiti Group Limited Jordan LLC, regulated by the JSC, EGM Futures DMCC, regulated by the UAE’s SCA and Equiti AM CJSC regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia.