Equiti expands its UAE operations with an Abu Dhabi office

Global fintech broker Equiti Group revealed on Monday opening its 10 office in the Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi. The company has already acquired all the necessary approvals to operate in the capital of the UAE.

Iskandar Najjar, Co-Founder & Group CEO of Equiti Group, said:

Our expansion in the UAE to Abu Dhabi was a must to further strengthen our presence in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East with our plans to open in Asia and South America soon. Our Abu Dhabi operations will serve as a link to achieve this “West-East Corridor” of digital investment solutions offering to our clients globally.

According to the official announcement, the new Equiti office in Abu Dhabi will serve as an interactive service unit offering personalized service (face-to-face service) in a prime location, giving tight spreads and STP (Straight Through Processing) offerings on multi-assets and multi-currency platforms, with instant execution and zero withdrawal fees.