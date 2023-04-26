Equiti Capital UK appoints Liam Conway as chief executive officer

We are very pleased Liam has accepted the role of CEO for Equiti Capital. He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in delivering solid results for Equiti.

To his new position, Conway brings more than two decades f experience in the financial services industry. According to the official announcement, throughout his career he has led UK and global finance teams.

Conway has been with Equiti Capital UK since 2018 when he joined the company as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In December 2021, he became Deputy Group CFO for the global Equiti Group. The company highlighted that while in that role, he has led initiatives and drove improvements in operational efficiencies that resulted in substantial cost savings and revenue growth for the Group.

Before joining Equiti, Conway has served as the UK Finance Director for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), an operator of eleven exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange) and seven clearing houses.

As CEO of Equiti Capital UK, Conway will work with the company’s management team, the board of directors and global executive leadership team. He will work on developing and executing the company’s strategic objectives and drive its growth strategy.

Najjar added:

We believe that his natural leadership skills will be instrumental in driving Equiti Capital’s growth strategy and delivering further value to our clients and the wider business, and taking advantage of the significant opportunities ahead.

Liam Conway commented: