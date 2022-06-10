CySEC announces withdrawal of ICF membership of Hoch Capital

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) today revealed that the Investors Compensation Fund (ICF) membership of two companies has been withdrawn – Hoch Capital Ltd and ED&F MAN Capital Markets CEEMA Ltd.

Hoch Capital operates forex and CFDs brokerage brands itrader and tradeATF, while ED&F MAN Capital Markets is is a global financial brokerage and trading business and the financial services division of ED&F Man Group.

Through membership with the ICF, regulated financial services companies receive protection on the deposits of their clients of up to €20,000.

Hoch Capital ED&F MAN Capital had their memberships revoked after their Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) licenses were withdrawn. Hoch Capital voluntarily decided to renounce its license.