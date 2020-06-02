FCA bans Cypriot firms Hoch Capital, Magnum FX, Rodeler and F1Markets from offering CFDs in the UK

UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) barred four Cypriot investment firms from continuing to offer high risk CFDs to UK investors. The companies used unauthorised celebrity endorsements on social media as part of their marketing.

The UK watchdog’s orders require the four firms to stop selling CFDs to UK customers, to close existing positions, to return the money to their UK customers and to notify their clients of the FCA’s action.

Hoch Capital Ltd (trading as iTrader and tradeATF), Magnum FX (Cyprus) Ltd (trading as ET Finance), Rodeler Ltd (trading as 24option) and F1Markets Ltd (trading as Investous, StrattonMarkets and Europrime) used fake endorsements from celebrities on social media and webpages to attract consumers.

In estimations of the FCA, UK investors have lost hundreds of thousands of pounds in the scheme.

The four firms do not have actual presence in the UK and they all have offices in Cyrpus.