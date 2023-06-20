CySEC fines 101investing.com operator €50K

Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has imposed a €50,000 fine on FXBFI Broker Financial Invest Ltd for non-compliance with the Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law.

According to the Cyprus watchdog, the operator of closed CFD broker 101investing.com did not fulfill the requirements for anti-money laundering and terror financing prevention between 23 July 2020 and 18 January 2021.