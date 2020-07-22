Hoch Capital and Rodeler give up their CIF licenses

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced the withdrawal of the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) authorisation of Hoch Capital Ltd and Rodeler Ltd.
Cyprus investment firm Hoch Capital Ltd decided to terminate its activities and voluntarily renounced its CIF license.
Hoch Capital announced it is closing all open positions by 14 August. The CySEC approved the suspension of the license on 6 July.
Provider of investment services Rodeler Ltd also notified CySEC of its decision to terminate its CIF license. CySEC announced it approved the request on 6 July.
