Maxigrid clients will get compensation by CySEC under ICF

The Board of the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC) revealed on Tuesday it has initiated the compensation payment process for Maxigrid Ltd clients under the Investors Compensation Fund (ICF).

The decision was taken on 28 March, however the public announcement was shared on Tuesday.

Maxigrid operates forex and contract for differences (CFDs) trading brands Dualix and AGM Markets. The company ran its business from Cypriot after it secured a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) license in 2011.