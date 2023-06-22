ATFX boosts Middle East presence with Category Five license in UAE form SCA

Global brokerage group ATFX today announced gaining Arrangement and Advice license from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).
To further strengthen its regulated presence in Middle East, ATFX Mena Financial Services LLC, which is a subsidiary of AT Global Markets Intl Ltd that owns the ATFX Brand and trademark, has obtained the Category Five status under the SCA’s licensing regime. The new authorization allows the company to introduce clients as well as provide financial consultation and financial analysis.
Joe Li, ATFX’s Founder and Group CEO, said:
ATFX is proud and excited to be awarded this license by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority. With this license, we are able to realize our ‘client-first’ vision in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE, and provide our globally recognized offerings to our audiences here.
Under the auspices of SCA’s global standard of regulation, ATFX looks forward to being a significant part of the growth of the UAE’s financial landscape.