ATFX boosts Middle East presence with Category Five license in UAE form SCA

Under the auspices of SCA’s global standard of regulation, ATFX looks forward to being a significant part of the growth of the UAE’s financial landscape.

ATFX is proud and excited to be awarded this license by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority. With this license, we are able to realize our ‘client-first’ vision in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE, and provide our globally recognized offerings to our audiences here.

To further strengthen its regulated presence in Middle East, ATFX Mena Financial Services LLC, which is a subsidiary of AT Global Markets Intl Ltd that owns the ATFX Brand and trademark, has obtained the Category Five status under the SCA’s licensing regime. The new authorization allows the company to introduce clients as well as provide financial consultation and financial analysis.

CEO of ATFX Mena, Khaldoun Sharaiha added:

The UAE’s pioneering role in drafting regulations and driving industry development across various asset classes is a boon to the investors in the region and paves the way for forward-thinking firms to offer a secure and productive environment for such investors.

ATFX has been actively pursuing licensing in multiple jurisdictions and already holds licenses in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, Seychelles, Mauritius as well as Jordan, on a partnered basis. Moreover, the announcement shared with LeapRate, disclosed that ATFX’s UAE branch currently boasts a workforce of around 30 employees, serving in diverse positions, and expects substantial growth in the forthcoming months.

Earlier in May, ATFX announced its NFT Soft Launch to all internal staff members, allowing every ATFX employee will receive a unique NFT named the ATFX Bull.