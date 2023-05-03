ATFX announces NFT soft launch

Forex and CFD broker ATFX has announced its NFT Soft Launch to all internal staff members. As part of its entrance to the world of non-fungible tokens, every ATFX employee will receive a unique NFT named the ATFX Bull.

According to the official announcement, ATFX’s NFT has been minted on the Polygon network.

After the internal soft launch, the company revealed that a public launch for new clients is planned for the second or third quarter of the year. Active clients will have the opportunity to receive ATFX NFTs as a bonus for preparing for the coming ATFX NFT Loyalty Program.