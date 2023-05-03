ATFX announces NFT soft launch

Steffy Bogdanova
May 3, 2023 12:37 pm

Forex and CFD broker ATFX has announced its NFT Soft Launch to all internal staff members. As part of its entrance to the world of non-fungible tokens, every ATFX employee will receive a unique NFT named the ATFX Bull.

According to the official announcement, ATFX’s NFT has been minted on the Polygon network.

After the internal soft launch, the company revealed that a public launch for new clients is planned for the second or third quarter of the year. Active clients will have the opportunity to receive ATFX NFTs as a bonus for preparing for the coming ATFX NFT Loyalty Program.

The company noted that the ATFX NFT Loyalty Program is only available to Southeast Asia and Latin America.

NFTs are digital assets held on a blockchain network. Each token has its own distinct value and cannot be swapped on a one-to-one basis with others.

Earlier last month, ATFX announced hiring former Swissquote executive Gonzalo Canete as company’s new Global Chief Market Strategist.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: