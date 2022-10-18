ATFX appoints Khaldoun Sharaiha as Chief Executive Officer for MENA

Global brokerage firm ATFX today revealed the addition to its executive leadership team of Khaldoun Sharaiha as the CEO of its Middle East & North Africa entity.

Sharaiha brings nearly two decades of experience in the global financial markets. His expertise encompasses business setup and regulatory obligations, operations, strategic alliances, business development as well as sales through executive assignments across various global brokerage houses.

Joe Li, ATFX’s Group Chairman commented: