ATFX appoints Khaldoun Sharaiha as Chief Executive Officer for MENA

Steffy Bogdanova
October 18, 2022 2:03 pm

Global brokerage firm ATFX today revealed the addition to its executive leadership team of Khaldoun Sharaiha as the CEO of its Middle East & North Africa entity.

Sharaiha brings nearly two decades of experience in the global financial markets. His expertise encompasses business setup and regulatory obligations, operations, strategic alliances, business development as well as sales through executive assignments across various global brokerage houses.

Joe Li, ATFX’s Group Chairman commented:

Joe Li, ATFX

Joe Li
Khaldoun will play a critical role in ATFX’s growth within the MENA region and will bring both short-term tactical advantages and long-term strategic gains, in line with our global vision. The last few years have seen us achieve significant industry milestones whilst maintaining a strong emphasis on client-satisfaction and transparency. Khaldoun’s hire confirms our commitment to upholding these values, I am very excited about Mr. Khaldoun joining to the team.

Khaldoun Sharaiha added:

Khaldoun Sharaiha, ATFX

Khaldoun Sharaiha

Being well aware of ATFX’s journey to where it is today, and having had the chance to understand the magnitude and sincerity of its future plans, I must say that I’m delighted to join hands with such a forward-thinking establishment. It is an opportune time for well-intentioned brokers to make a significant mark within the MENA region and I look forward to making that happen for ATFX.

Most recently, Khaldoun Sharaiha served as head of global sales at ADSS. Prior to that, he has also held various senior positions at  Equiti, as their Jordan CEO and Dukascopy Bank as head of MENA.

ATFX recently appointed Telmo Simoes as its Managing Director of Institutional Sales for ATFX LATAM, and Phil Muldoon as Sales Director of Institutional Sales for ATFX UK.

