ASIC warns against limestonefx.com

The company and its authorised representative have advised the Australian watchdog that they do not have any connection to the website.

The regulator alerted investors about the suspicious site as it falsely claims it is associated with Limestone FX Pty Ltd, an authorised representative of Baileyhenry Capital Group Pty Limited, which holds an Australian financial services (AFS) license.

Investors with the above-mentioned website have alerted ASIC that are unable to withdraw their investments form it.

ASIC has discovered that the operators of limestonefx.com do not hold AFS licence or authorisation to provide financial services in Australia. The website falsely claims to be affiliated with an AFS licensee. The regulator has also found out that the operators are located outside of Australia where it would be challenging to recover funds lost to this investment scam.

ASIC has advised investors to check ASIC’s registers before investing in an entity and confirming the listed contact details as sometimes fraudsters can impersonate a company that holds an AFS license.

