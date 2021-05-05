Westpac faces civil proceedings from ASIC

Westpac Banking Corporation (Westpac) has seen proceedings commence against it from Australian regulator, ASIC. This week, the Federal Court will host proceedings against allegations of unconscionable conduct, breaches of licensee obligations for financial services in Australia, and insider trading.

These allegations feed into a controversial transaction made back in October 2016, when Westpac played a role in processing an interest rate swap of around $12 billion. The swap was executed alongside a consortium that included a group of IFM entities, and AustralianSuper. Five years later, and the transaction is still the highest recorded interest rate swap in the history of Australian financial markets to be executed in one go.

On the morning of 20th October 2016, the Consortium completed a deal that would secure them the acquisition of electricity provider Ausgrid, made with the NSW government, which was in the process of privatising the company at the time. ASIC suggests that Westpac held inside information with regard to the transaction, as it has been alleged that the company was already aware that the Consortium would be successful in its application for a majority stake of Ausgrid.