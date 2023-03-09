ASIC stops Interactive Brokers from issuing SYEP derivatives to retail investors

The Australian Securities and Exchange Commission (ASIC) revealed it has issued an interim stop order to temporarily prevent Interactive Brokers Australia Pty Ltd from issuing Stock Yield Enhancement Program (SYEP) Derivatives to retail investors

According to the official announcement, the Aussie watchdog discovered deficiencies in the product’s target market determination (TMD) and product disclosure statement (PDS).

With the interim stop order in place, the broker cannot offer or issue a PDS or provide general advice about the SYEP derivatives to retail traders for 21 days unless the order is revoked earlier.

SYEP Derivatives allow retail investors to lend eligible securities to Interactive Brokers. They usually on-lend the securities to other parties for short selling. The original holder of the securities receives interest from the broker in return, as well as cash collateral put up by the broker to secure obligation to return the securities to the investor.