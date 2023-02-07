Interactive Brokers launch stock yield enhancement program in Australia

Interactive Brokers has revealed the launch of the Stock Yield Enhancement Program (SYEP) Derivatives for investors in Australia.

The new program aims to providing clients with the opportunity to earn extra income in their accounts. Under the SYEP Derivatives program, clients who agree to lend their shares of stock to Interactive Brokers’ Australia entity can expect to receive cash collateral deposits and returns equivalent to the revenue that may have been earned if the shares were lent out.

Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers, said:

We are always looking for ways to deliver more value to our clients, and the SYEP Derivatives program fits that bill. Our clients can enjoy extra income without having to sacrifice control over their stock, and we are proud to offer this innovative program.

The SYEP Derivatives program is simple and automatic and is available to clients who have been approved for a margin account or have a cash account with equity greater than or equivalent to $50,000.