ASIC slaps a 10-year ban on unlicensed CFD trader

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission today announced it has issued a ban on Mark Jennings from providing financial services and carrying on a financial services business for 10 years.

The regulator’s announcement stated that Jennings was banned because guaranteed investment returns to his investors and traded Contracts for Difference (CFDs) using client funds without a license.

ASIC further detailed that Jennings was the former director of Suncoast Trading Pty Ltd (in liquidation). The company collapsed after suffering significant losses. Jennings subsequently advertised under the name Equity Trade that he could make “50%, 100% or 200% per year GUARANTEED RETURNS*”.

According to the Commission, the website of Equity Trade also stated that ‘[o]ur investments are recession proof, we profit in both rising and falling markets’.