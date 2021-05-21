ASIC seeks civil penalties against Equiti FS based on remuneration breaches

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has recently announced the commencement of civil penalty proceedings against the establishment formerly known as Equiti Financial Services Pty Ltd. Now known as DOD Bookkeeping Pty Ltd, the company finds itself facing proceedings in the Federal Court following allegations of regulatory breaches. ASIC has suggested that the company unlawfully breached regulatory prohibitions against conflicted remuneration, having failed to offer up suitable financial expertise or follow its best interests protocol when it came to the financial advice distributed to particular clients.

At the time a part of Equiti Group, Equiti FS offered its clients services in mortgage broking and real estate via Equiti Finance Pty Ltd and Equiti Property Pty Ltd respectively, as well as the establishment and administration of self-managed superannuation funds in its own right.

Allegations have now been shared by the regulator which suggests that between 26 October 2015 and 27 August 2018, Equiti FS paid bonuses to three advisors which totalled around $164,750 upon the settlement of any property purchases said advisers had advised their clients to go through with via either an already established SMSF or an SMSF yet to be created. These bonuses, it is claimed, related to purchases that had been orchestrated by Equiti Property.