SteelEye raises $17 million to strengthen presence in North America

UK-based compliance technology and data analytics firm SteelEye, has announced its plans to expand in North America.

Since its launch in 2017, the company has seen fast growth in Europe. SteelEye provides its clients with a comprehensive SaaS-based regtech platform that allows banks, brokers and asset managers to simplify their compliance processes across different EU, UK and now U.S., market regulations.

SteelEye’s platform delivers a range of regulatory tools which support compliance management, allowing compliance teams to improve efficiencies, reporting accuracy and overall transparency.

CEO of SteelEye, Matt Smith, commented:

The U.S. and Canadian markets are crying out for a new way to oversee their conduct and trading activity. Our technology is a huge opportunity for firms needing to reduce the complexity and cost of compliance, which in some cases represents as much as 10% of a firm’s noninterest expenses.

The company has raised $17 million through two funding rounds in 2020, estimated to reach $21.73 billion by 2027. Fidelity International Strategic Ventures (FISV) led the first funding round alongside existing investor Illuminate Financial. The most recent round completed in December was led by U.S. based investor Beacon Equity Partners. Beacon’s founder Ed Mullen is also joining the SteelEye Board of Directors.