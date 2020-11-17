Menu

DMA implements SteelEye for MiFIR reporting, trade surveillance and best execution

Institutional November 17, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Compliance technology and data analytics firm SteelEye has been chosen by authorised Financial Services Provider, SCM DMA (Pty) Ltd.

DMA is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa and provides multi-asset execution, prime brokerage, trading technology and portfolio management solutions to institutional clients and their end customers.

DMA initially planned to gain improved control over their MiFID II transaction reporting and selected SteelEye because of the end-to-end visibility and high degree of process automation provided by the MiFIR service.

Peter Johnson, Director (Legal & Compliance) at DMA said:

Peter Johnson, DMA
Peter Johnson
Source: LinkedIn

We selected SteelEye because we wanted to facilitate MiFIR reporting solutions for certain institutional clients using DMA services. When noting the offering also included Trade Surveillance and Best Execution, we decided to extend the services with SteelEye in order to take full control of our compliance processes, some of which we had partially outsourced. With SteelEye, we can meet multiple regulatory requirements within one platform, utilising the same data set, and get enhanced insight into our operations.

Matt Smith, CEO of SteelEye commented:

Matt Smith, CEO of SteelEye
Matt Smith

Because of our data-centric approach, clients gain end-to-end visibility of all workflows and processes – feeling confident in their compliance. We are delighted to welcome DMA onboard as we enable them to enhance their compliance control by centralising reporting, surveillance and best executions on one platform.


