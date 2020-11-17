DMA implements SteelEye for MiFIR reporting, trade surveillance and best execution

Compliance technology and data analytics firm SteelEye has been chosen by authorised Financial Services Provider, SCM DMA (Pty) Ltd.
DMA is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa and provides multi-asset execution, prime brokerage, trading technology and portfolio management solutions to institutional clients and their end customers.
DMA initially planned to gain improved control over their MiFID II transaction reporting and selected SteelEye because of the end-to-end visibility and high degree of process automation provided by the MiFIR service.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Peter Johnson, Director (Legal & Compliance) at DMA said:
We selected SteelEye because we wanted to facilitate MiFIR reporting solutions for certain institutional clients using DMA services. When noting the offering also included Trade Surveillance and Best Execution, we decided to extend the services with SteelEye in order to take full control of our compliance processes, some of which we had partially outsourced. With SteelEye, we can meet multiple regulatory requirements within one platform, utilising the same data set, and get enhanced insight into our operations.
Matt Smith, CEO of SteelEye commented:
Because of our data-centric approach, clients gain end-to-end visibility of all workflows and processes – feeling confident in their compliance. We are delighted to welcome DMA onboard as we enable them to enhance their compliance control by centralising reporting, surveillance and best executions on one platform.