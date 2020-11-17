DMA implements SteelEye for MiFIR reporting, trade surveillance and best execution

Compliance technology and data analytics firm SteelEye has been chosen by authorised Financial Services Provider, SCM DMA (Pty) Ltd.

DMA is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa and provides multi-asset execution, prime brokerage, trading technology and portfolio management solutions to institutional clients and their end customers.

DMA initially planned to gain improved control over their MiFID II transaction reporting and selected SteelEye because of the end-to-end visibility and high degree of process automation provided by the MiFIR service.