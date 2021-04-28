Menu

CAPEX.com partners with MAP FinTech to strengthen its regulatory reporting framework

RegTech April 28, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


CAPEX.com, a global fintech brokerage, is now working closely with MAP FinTech, a regulatory technology provider for the financial service industry to ensure safer and reliable trading for its clients.

MAP FinTech is part of financial services consultancy group MAP S.Platis Group. The company maintains experienced teams of financial services compliance experts in the EU.

Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under its CySEC regulation, said:

Christina Koullapi, Key Way Investments
Christina Koullapi
Source: LinkedIn

We fully acknowledge the importance of staying absolutely compliant with the industry-standard regulatory framework established by the markets’ top authorities, and MAP FinTech is a key partner for us in that regard. By adopting a transparency and trust focused mindset, they help us achieve the very best standards of security for our clients at all times, and top standards of financial services.

CAPEX.com utilises MAP FinTech’s comprehensive regulatory reporting solutions. One of them is Best Execution Monitoring which helps helping firms achieve extensive control and transparency over their order execution practices. MAP FinTech also provides CAPEX.com clients with Trade Surveillance, a post-transaction analysis solution used to detect suspicious trading activity in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, CFDs and other derivatives. With CRS Reporting (Common Reporting Standard), CAPEX.com can provide reportable information about their clients’ tax obligations to construct the CRS annual report and submit it to the relevant competent authority prescribed by CRS’s applicable provisions. FATCA Reporting offers reportable information about clients that are US taxpayers holding financial assets outside the United States.

CAPEX.com partners with MAP FinTech to strengthen its regulatory reporting framework
Share via

MAP FinTech also provides MiFIR and EMIR reporting services, covering European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) provisions regulating the investment services in member states of the European Economic Area.

The European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) regulation is aimed at reducing systemic risk and preventing future financial system collapses. The Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR) rules were established alongside the MIFID II directive. It is directed at detection of market abuse, strengthening investor protection and increasing the financial markets’ efficiency and transparency.

MAP FinTech combines compliance and technology functions which allows flexibility and efficiency in responding to the demanding and dynamic requirements of the global RegTech world. All MAP FinTech’s solutions are delivered under the Polaris Platform.

Panayiotis Omirou, CEO of MAP FinTech commented:

Panayiotis Omirou, MAP FinTech
Panayiotis Omirou
Source: LinkedIn

We are very happy to cooperate with an esteemed organization such as CAPEX.com. With our deep expertise and innovative solutions, CAPEX.com can simplify compliance and efficiently manage several regulatory requirements thus reducing operational burden as well as minimizing the risk of non-compliance. At the same time, remaining compliant with its regulatory requirements enables CAPEX.com to maximize investor protection.

Related News

X
SteelEye raises $17 million to strengthen presence in North America…RegTechEd Mullen, Partner and Founder of Beacon Equity Partners, said: SteelEye has a unique value proposition, combining communications oversight, trade sur…

CAPEX.com partners with MAP FinTech to strengthen its regulatory reporting framework

0
Send this to a friend