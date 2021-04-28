CAPEX.com partners with MAP FinTech to strengthen its regulatory reporting framework

CAPEX.com, a global fintech brokerage, is now working closely with MAP FinTech, a regulatory technology provider for the financial service industry to ensure safer and reliable trading for its clients.

MAP FinTech is part of financial services consultancy group MAP S.Platis Group. The company maintains experienced teams of financial services compliance experts in the EU.

Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under its CySEC regulation, said:

We fully acknowledge the importance of staying absolutely compliant with the industry-standard regulatory framework established by the markets’ top authorities, and MAP FinTech is a key partner for us in that regard. By adopting a transparency and trust focused mindset, they help us achieve the very best standards of security for our clients at all times, and top standards of financial services.

CAPEX.com utilises MAP FinTech’s comprehensive regulatory reporting solutions. One of them is Best Execution Monitoring which helps helping firms achieve extensive control and transparency over their order execution practices. MAP FinTech also provides CAPEX.com clients with Trade Surveillance, a post-transaction analysis solution used to detect suspicious trading activity in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, CFDs and other derivatives. With CRS Reporting (Common Reporting Standard), CAPEX.com can provide reportable information about their clients’ tax obligations to construct the CRS annual report and submit it to the relevant competent authority prescribed by CRS’s applicable provisions. FATCA Reporting offers reportable information about clients that are US taxpayers holding financial assets outside the United States.