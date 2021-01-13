MAP S.Platis obtains two Electronic Money Institution  licenses from Central Bank of Cyprus

The number of Electronic Money Institutions and Payment Institutions has seen a growth in recent years owing to certain advantages – agility, flexibility, lower cost base and expandability. This is a global trend expected to continue and intensify.

MAP S.Platis, the European regulatory compliance consulting Group, has just announced that it has concluded successfully the application processes for two Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) with the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on behalf of its clients, in line with European Union (EU) Directives on payment services and electronic money.

At MAP S.Platis, we have been involved in this industry for over a decade now and remain fully committed to continue supporting it, leveraging on our teams extensive technical knowhow and multidisciplinary and deep expertise. We have worked hard to ensure all applications are successful and we are thankful to the CBC for the outcome and for their cooperation.

Earlier in December, the regulatory consultant announced securing concluded a second agreement with the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) for the provision of expert regulatory services in the conduct of investigations of potential violations of the pertinent legislation by Cypriot Investment Firms in relation to CySEC’s public tender 07/2020.

