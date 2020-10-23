Mark Ellis joins MAP FinTech to lead business expansion and development

UK and EU regulatory reporting provider MAP FinTech announced the appointment of Mark Ellis as its new Senior Business Development Manager based at their Lime Street offices in London.

Ellis brings to the UK operations of MAP FinTech over twenty years of experience in the post-trade banking and RegTech industries. He joins the company to its expansion in the UK and Western Europe.

At his new position, Ellis will have at his full disposal MAP FinTech’s range of products including solutions for EMIR, MiFID II/MiFIR, ASIC, SFTR, FATCA, CRS, Best Execution Monitoring, RTS 27/28 reporting, AI-Enabled AML Transaction Monitoring and Screening, Trade Surveillance (Market Abuse) and eKYC (Screening, eIDV, Document Authentication).