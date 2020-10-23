Mark Ellis joins MAP FinTech to lead business expansion and development

UK and EU regulatory reporting provider MAP FinTech announced the appointment of Mark Ellis as its new Senior Business Development Manager based at their Lime Street offices in London.
Ellis brings to the UK operations of MAP FinTech over twenty years of experience in the post-trade banking and RegTech industries. He joins the company to its expansion in the UK and Western Europe.
At his new position, Ellis will have at his full disposal MAP FinTech’s range of products including solutions for EMIR, MiFID II/MiFIR, ASIC, SFTR, FATCA, CRS, Best Execution Monitoring, RTS 27/28 reporting, AI-Enabled AML Transaction Monitoring and Screening, Trade Surveillance (Market Abuse) and eKYC (Screening, eIDV, Document Authentication).
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Ellis will also lead the regulatory reporting support team under the regulatory consultants, Complyport Limited – MAP FinTech’s strategic regulatory compliance partner in the UK.
Before his appointment at MAP FinTech, Ellis worked for Citi Group, SwapsWire, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), CME/NEX Regulatory Reporting by Abide Financial and Markit. Among his many responsibilities, he assisted in the creation and implementation of complex global regulatory, post-trade and workflow solutions for world leading organisations. Additionally, he Ellis has a deep knowledge of OTC derivatives and regulatory reporting including European, UK, US and APAC-related regimes involving tracking systemic risk and market abuse. He has also assisted a wide range of start-ups grow to sizeable market share, expand their operations to new locations and develop strategies for them to enter into different market areas.