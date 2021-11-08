Your Bourse releases new FIX API connectivity

Your Bourse, a technology company for FX and CFD brokers, has revealed the release of its latest FIX API solutions for MT4/MT5 brokers as part of their Platform-as-a-Service. The new solution offer capabilities that enhance the customer experience and protect profitability.
The new Your Bourse FIX API provides brokers the ability to issue FIX API sessions on the go from the Your Bourse portal. Additionally, the solution takes price feed alerts, as well as customises volume bands and mark-up/spread profiles.
Brokers, partnering with Your Bourse can work via MT4/5 or independently with their own margin engine and as a result will be able to offer margin accounts in MT4/MT5 or Your Bourse platform. Users of the platform will benefit from the speed, security, and flexibility that the Your Bourse FIX server can offer.
Elina Pedersen, Co-CEO, CMO Your Bourse, commented:
With this latest release Your Bourse is looking to continue to consolidate its position as technology leader for FX and CFD brokers and increases the unparalleled value that Your Bourse Platform-as-a-Service offers as a Matching Engine and Liquidity Aggregation solution.
Earlier in September, Your Bourse introduced advance risk management tools as part of their Platform-as-a-Service as part of its commitment to support all brokers in managing risk better in order to increase profitability.