Your Bourse releases new FIX API connectivity

Your Bourse, a technology company for FX and CFD brokers, has revealed the release of its latest FIX API solutions for MT4/MT5 brokers as part of their Platform-as-a-Service. The new solution offer capabilities that enhance the customer experience and protect profitability.

The new Your Bourse FIX API provides brokers the ability to issue FIX API sessions on the go from the Your Bourse portal. Additionally, the solution takes price feed alerts, as well as customises volume bands and mark-up/spread profiles.