Your Bourse releases risk management tools for MT4 and MT5 brokers

Your Bourse, a technology provicder for FX and CFD brokers, has introduced advance risk management tools as part of their Platform-as-a-Service. In previous months, Your Bourse has revealed plans to support all brokers in managing risk better in order to increase profitability. The firm has developed risk management tools with user experience and flexibility as a main goal in their design.

The newly released risk management tools allow brokers to recognise market sentiment through widgets or real-time reporting. Brokers can also view exposure by symbol or they can monitor the top 10 most popular traded instruments, 10 winners/losers drilled down to accounts or positions. In addition, new features have been included for B-book risk management, as well as for toxic trade detection system and new B book profitability management functionality. These new features are all available as real-time reports or widgets.