Uniglobe Markets adds MetaTrader 5 for indices, futures and stock trading to its offering

Provider of multi-assets brokerage services Uniglobe Markets, has announced the addition of MetaTrader 5 to its offering. The introduction of the platform is in line with the company’s goal to improve the trading experience of its clients.

Traders around the world using Uniglobe Markets can now access wide trading possibilities, such as Market Depth data, two order accounting modes (Netting and Hedging), a trading robot development environment and other algo-trading features.