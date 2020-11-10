Menu

Forex broker Market Equity integrates MetaTrader 5

Platforms November 10, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Forex broker operating in Asia and MENA region, Market Equity, now offers MetaTrader 5 to its clients.

Market Equity Inc. aims to open global markets for traders of all skill levels and make investing simple, efficient and cost-effective. This ambition has led to the launch of the advanced MetaTrader 5 platform with its ecosystem of services.


To meet clients' demands, the broker offers several account types, a range of trading instruments and different investment options. Market Equity upholds fast execution, competitive spreads and improving trading opportunities as core values.

Jubran Jubran, CEO of Market Equity, commented:

Jubran Jubran, Market Equity
Jubran Jubran
Source: LinkedIn

As we care about our clients' success, we were quick adopters of MetaTrader 5. For traders wanting a multi-asset platform and access to powerful trading tools, MetaTrader 5 is a sensible option. MetaTrader 5 allows operating multiple accounts with different brokers. It also has excellent automated trading capabilities and copy trading. Overall, for complex trading strategies, MetaTrader 5 is the best.



