Vida Markets expanding with dual access to MT4 and MT5 trading tools

Vida Markets, a global foreign exchange (FX) and contracts for differences (CFD) brokerage, recently gave its customers access to both the MetaTrader (MT) 4 and 5 trading platforms. This includes a charting toolkit and aligns the company with its progressive targets.

Experts note the mentioned platforms help customers to analyse and engage with different markets. It also boosts their ability to make changes when and where needed in the ever-changing trading landscape.

On its website, Vida Markets indicates the new tools will help its customers trade across multiple assets on the world’s favourite MT4 and MT5 platforms. Through the broker’s incorporation of these platforms, customers can access stocks, FX, and commodity trading.

In its descriptions to customers, Vida Markets focused on the benefits of these platforms. They include multiple charting options, extensive market analysis, and mobile trading. In its on-site description, the company noted:

When you use MT5 with Vida Markets LLC, you can virtually host the trading platform. Running it on a remote server means MT5 will still operate when your computer is closed. Run your robots without disruption and ensure orders are executed with minimum delay.

Contemporary broker firms do more than just offer trading services and it seems Vida Markets wants to keep in step with the trends. Extras such as analysis tools and educational services attract both novice and experienced traders.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

As financial regulators clamp down on suspicious or undisclosed practices, more and more firms become visible in their efforts to comply with regulations. Vida Markets, a registered and regulated company, recently published an updated version of its risk disclosure policy.