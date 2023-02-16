MT4 Creator MetaQuotes Announces New Trading-Focused Messaging App

The developer of the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms MetaQuotes, announced its new MQL5 Channels product, a messaging app for traders and brokers.

The company said the messenger offers users a communication platform where they can chat with traders from across the globe, create personalised news channels, and study fundamental and technical analysis.

The messaging app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, was developed with the fintech industry in mind, MetaQuotes said in its press release.