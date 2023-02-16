MT4 Creator MetaQuotes Announces New Trading-Focused Messaging App

The developer of the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms MetaQuotes, announced its new MQL5 Channels product, a messaging app for traders and brokers.
The company said the messenger offers users a communication platform where they can chat with traders from across the globe, create personalised news channels, and study fundamental and technical analysis.
The messaging app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, was developed with the fintech industry in mind, MetaQuotes said in its press release.
Various market participants and trader-focused groups online already use apps such as Discord and Telegram for subscription services where customers can interact. Much like those other apps, the MQL5 Channels Product allows users to subscribe to trading channels, follow market updates or create a channel and promote their expertise.
However, MetaQuotes distinguished its offering by stating that it is primarily aimed at assisting MetaTrader 5 trading platform users by creating corporate chats, supporting communities, and optimizing trading-related communications.
MetaQuotes also emphasised that the company “sticks to high-security requirements” to assure the secure exchange of confidential data via the app, which is also said to be able to deliver messages even with a poor internet connection.
In September 2022, Apple removed MetaQuotes’ MT4 and MT5 trading platforms from its App Store due to non-compliance with guidelines. While there were no specific reasons for the removal provided, many speculated online that it was due to the rising number of frauds executed through the MT4 and MT5 apps.