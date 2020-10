UAE-based broker SmartFX now offers MetaTrader 5 to their clients. The broker made the platform available for SmartFX clients on mobiles, tablets and desktops.

The instant account opening process, spreads and a range of more than 70 trading instruments, contribute to the onboarding and seamless trading experience for the broker’s customers. SmartFX’s team believes that the multi-asset trading platform MetaTrader 5 will help the company to strengthen its presence in the MENA market.