SquaredFinancial adds MetaTrader 5 with futures and shares support

In many ways, MetaTrader 5 was ahead of its time. It took several years for it to reach the peak, partly due to the attachment many traders have to MetaTrader 4. But we are now seeing the benefits of MetaTrader 5, as investors need access to a genuine multimarket platform, with greatly enhanced compatibility and functionality. We offer a full range of high-quality investment instruments, acting as a global market gateway, so we see MetaTrader 5 as an important option for our clients.

MetaTrader 5 platform has become available for all of SquaredFinancial’s traders through desktop and mobile application.

The addition of the MetaTrader 5 platform happens at the same time as the introduction of futures and shares to the products available for traders. The new trading options include VIX, Gold, Brent and WTI as well as single stock shares from Louis Vuitton to Amazon.

Al Kurdi added:

As with all our new products, we spend time making sure we have the best specification and investment opportunities for our clients. The current levels of market volatility, often linked to fast-moving news flows, require traders to be able to hedge risks and to diversify across a range of asset classes. Offering futures and shares, combined with the launch of MetaTrader 5, provides the options and flexibility our clients need to maximize their trading.

International investment firm and brokerage SquaredFinancial offers additional support to its clients, through the SquaredFinancial Academy, webinars and online resources, to help traders in generating the best results, when trading with the new products via the MetaTrader 5 platform.

