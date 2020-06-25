SquaredFinancial appoints Chrysovalantis Karageorgiou as Head of Middle Office

Investment services provider SquaredFinancial has appointed Chrysovalantis Karageorgiou as Head of Middle Office.

Karageorgiou’s appointment is aligned with SquaredFinancial’s strategic expansion plans focus on providing efficient financial services to its clients.

At this new position, Karageorgiou will oversee for the specification, development and implementation of SquaredFinancial’s risk management systems and the integration of trading systems. He will work alongside a management team to outline and build a global operating model in support of the company’s global technology expansion strategy.