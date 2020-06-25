SquaredFinancial appoints Chrysovalantis Karageorgiou as Head of Middle Office

Investment services provider SquaredFinancial has appointed Chrysovalantis Karageorgiou as Head of Middle Office.
Karageorgiou’s appointment is aligned with SquaredFinancial’s strategic expansion plans focus on providing efficient financial services to its clients.
At this new position, Karageorgiou will oversee for the specification, development and implementation of SquaredFinancial’s risk management systems and the integration of trading systems. He will work alongside a management team to outline and build a global operating model in support of the company’s global technology expansion strategy.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Chrysovalantis Karageorgiou commented:
SquaredFinancial’s vision of becoming a global leader in financial services fintech, is one I can stand behind. As such, I’m excited to have joined a team of industry experts who are committed to continual improve and enhance the investment and trading services provided to clients.
Prior to joining SquaredFinancial, Karageorgiou served as the Global Head of Support at foreign exchange technology provider PrimeXM. Karageorgiou brings 8 years of financial services experience, having implemented and managed cross-functional teams focusing on product releases, customer support and technological infrastructure integration.
Regulated brokerage investment firm SquaredFinancial aims to empower its clients’ online trading and investing by providing them with the fintech innovations, good trading conditions and custom financial solutions.